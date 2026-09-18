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Home / Ludhiana / Trucker nabbed with 150-kg poppy husk

Trucker nabbed with 150-kg poppy husk

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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He had concealed narcotics in the tool box of the truck. File
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The Sadar Jagraon police claimed to have arrested a truck driver and recovered 150 kg of poppy husk from his possession. The suspect was on the way to deliver narcotics to his clients.

Investigating officer SI Gursewak Singh stated that when he, along with a police team, was present at a hi-tech checkpoint in Gurusar on Wednesday, a tip-off was received that Najam Singh, alias Bhundi, a resident of Dhilwan village in Barnala, was involved in smuggling poppy husk and he brings poppy husk from outside the state and supplies the same in Punjab.

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The SI said as per information, the suspect had been transporting a huge quantity of poppy husk in his truck from Madhya Pradesh on the pretext of supplying wheat and pulses. He had concealed narcotics in the tool box of the truck. He was on the way to Sidhwan Bet from Moga. A police team was alerted, after which the truck was intercepted for checking. During search, 150 kg of poppy husk was seized from the vehicle.

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A case under Sections 15, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the truck driver and further investigation was launched to bust the entire drug supply line so that suppliers involved in the smuggling racket can be caught.

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