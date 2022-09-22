Trucker robbed of cash, mobile

Ludhiana: Robbers robbed a truck driver of cash and valuables at gunpoint on GT Road, Khanna, on Wednesday. The driver claimed that the truck belonged to a union minister’s company. The driver, Banvari Lal, said early on Wednesday morning when he felt sleepy, he parked his truck on on the GT Road and took a short nap. Later, someone knocked at the window of the vehicle. “Afterwards, three bike-borne persons asked me to come out of the vehicle and when I refused, they pointed a gun and a sharp weapon at me. They took away Rs 400 in cash, my mobile phone, battery of the vehicle and some eatables,” he alleged. The Khanna City 2 police after receiving a complaint from the suspect, launched a probe to identify the miscreants. The police are also checking CCTV cameras to get any clue about them. TNS
Ludhiana: The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday issued challans to 29 violators for allegedly using banned plastic carry bags. Ashwani Sahota, the nodal officer concerned, said teams of Zone A and B recovered 31 kg of banned carry bags. He said the team of MC’s Zone A issued 16 challans and recovered 11 kg of plastic carry bags. Besides, a team of MC’s Zone B issued 13 challans and recovered 20 kg of plastic carry bags. TNS
Ludhiana: Trainees of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Club, Rakh Bagh, proved their mettle by winning nine medals, including three gold medals, in different weight categories and age group during the ongoing Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan.
