Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

Huge rush at a petrol station during the truckers' strike in Ludhiana on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 2

Following the nationwide strike by oil tanker drivers against the enhanced punishment in hit-and-run cases, long serpentine queues of commuters were witnessed outside fuel stations from the morning to get their vehicle filled.

Petrol dealers and their attendants at the fuel stations were finding it difficult to deal with the huge rush. At a petrol station on the Hambran road, there was a huge queue of two-wheelers and four wheelers to get fuel. To avoid arguments with the public, many petrol stations displayed posters stating ‘fuel out of stock’.

Chairman of the Ludhiana Petrol Dealers’ Association Ashok Sachdeva said many of the pumps were already dry and those having stocks would exhaust fuel by the afternoon or by evening. “We have no role to play in the matter and the people are not understanding it. We are providing fuel till the time we have stock,” he said, adding that the district administration should allow pumps to keep limited stocks in case of emergency. “For patients, ambulances, etc, we should be allowed to keep separate stock,” he said.

At the same time, commuters were seen arguing with petrol station attendants.

A bank employee, Vikas Sharma, said he had to go to Jagraon daily and without fuel, he would not be able to drive his vehicle. “I am not the lone one facing difficulties, many others also need fuel. Station owners must be having sufficient stock but they are keeping it for their near and dear ones,” Sharma alleged.

The residents said such issues be resolved by sitting across the table. “Why should public be harassed due to the same? Transporters know that till the people are disturbed or harassed, their issues will not be addressed. These are pressure tactics used by the drivers to withdraw the government’s decision,” said a trader, Sunil Kumar.

Many of the fuel station owners had switched off their mobile phones to ignore calls made by residents in panic.

Vegetable prices

As soon as the news of strike by the truckers spread, prices of vegetables in the main vegetable market witnessed a small increase. A whole seller confirmed that rates of most of the vegetables were increased up to Rs 5 per kg. “There would be a gap between the demand and supply if the strike continues and in that case, the prices would increase from tomorrow onwards,” said Amarvir Singh, president, Hotel and Restaurant Dealers Association. Meanwhile, some homemakers were also seen panic buying at the veegtable market.

Protesting drivers to get transporters’ support

Chairman of the Ludhiana Transporters Association Charanjit Singh Lohara said it was basically the strike by drivers and not by transporters. “But we will give all support to our drivers as no driver would intentionally kill a human being under his vehicle,” he said.

Online food orders interrupted

Foodies were disappointed as food delivery firms and eateries stopped deliveries. Orders were not accepted by the majority of the restaurants.

Industry worried

Many industrialists looked worried as many of the units ran on diesel. “Many indutrial units would be affected,” said Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) general secretary Rajiv Jain.

Later, a meeting of FICO was held under the chairmanship of Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, regarding the impact and effect of the strike on the industry and residents.

Kular said Punjab was a landlocked state and the total supply chain of material, either inwards of raw materials or outwards of finished products, totally depends on the transport. The strike of the drivers had badly affected the dispatch of the industry, resulting in losses ranging in crores for yesterday and today. Further, it had resulted in a shortage of petroleum products and with the rise in demand, most of the fuel stations in the city went out of stock today, leading to a situation of panic among the residents. If the strike continues for another day, it would hit the supply of vegetables, fruits and other essentials, which would make the situation worse. The Prime Minister’s Office should intervene and resolve the matter on a priority basis, the FICO president said.

Roadways contractual staff to join protest

Amid the strike called by oil tanker drivers against stringent penalties in hit-and-run cases, members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contractual Employees Union criticised the Centre for making such amendments to the law. They announced to mark their protests between 11 am and 1 pm at PUNBUS and PRTC depots on January 3. They alleged that such amendments would only exploit drivers.

