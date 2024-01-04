Truckers’ strike: Life hobbles back to normal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

After the chaotic situation yesterday, followed by intervention of the Union Government (meeting with truck unions at Delhi), life seems to be coming back on track today. Though it will take another day or two for normalcy to return, the situation is under control

and petrol stations are serving customers.

The chairman of the Ludhiana Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association Ashok Sachdeva said those who have their own tankers are not facing any problems but petrol pumps in peripheral areas are yet to get a normal supply. “By tomorrow, the situation will be normal in rural areas as well. In the city, there is no problem of fuel,” he said.

The wholesalers in the main vegetable market said the prices were not increased and there was a normal supply of vegetables. “We have heard that truckers have withdrawn their strike, which is a good sign for all. Vegetables are being sold at nominal prices today,” added Lucky, a wholesaler.

Many factory owners had to wind-up early as there was a power cut and diesel was not available to run the gensets.

JS Grewal, general secretary of the Small Scale Bus Operators’ Welfare Association, Punjab, said he had a meeting with Ajay Bhalla, the Home Secretary, along with other members of the All India Motor Transport Congress. “He has assured us to look into the matter as the new law has not been implemented,” said Grewal.