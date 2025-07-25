Trust donates academic block to Sunet govt school

Under the aegis of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, an academic block, consisting of two huge classrooms with corridors, was constructed at the Government Primary Smart School, Sunet, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana.

A comprehensive end-to-end fibre glass sheet, to block students’ view of adjacent cremation platforms, is also part of the project and is being executed under the aegis of the district administration’s “Vidya Arpan” scheme.

Himanshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, inaugurated the block this morning, in the presence of trust president Rakesh Bharti Mittal, office-bearers, other members, school staff and students. Mittal shed light on various students-welfare schemes initiated by the trust and

the DC lauded the trust’s contribution.