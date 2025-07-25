DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Trust donates academic block to Sunet govt school

Trust donates academic block to Sunet govt school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:18 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Under the aegis of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, an academic block, consisting of two huge classrooms with corridors, was constructed at the Government Primary Smart School, Sunet, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

A comprehensive end-to-end fibre glass sheet, to block students’ view of adjacent cremation platforms, is also part of the project and is being executed under the aegis of the district administration’s “Vidya Arpan” scheme.

Himanshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, inaugurated the block this morning, in the presence of trust president Rakesh Bharti Mittal, office-bearers, other members, school staff and students. Mittal shed light on various students-welfare schemes initiated by the trust and

Advertisement

the DC lauded the trust’s contribution.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts