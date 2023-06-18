Trust introduces skill development courses for girls

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

The Bal Vikas Trust, dedicated to fostering women’s empowerment, is creating opportunities for girls and young women to become self-sufficient. It has launched three courses under skill development.

The courses, which were started today, include beauty, yoga and cooking. The trust is equipping women with the necessary tools and knowledge to lead independent lives.

Managing Trustee Rachna Sharma said she firmly believes that education and skill development are crucial factors in promoting women empowerment.

“Through a variety of carefully designed courses, the organisation is breaking barriers and providing women with the means to acquire practical skills that can lead to meaningful employment and economic self-reliance,” she said.