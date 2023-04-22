Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Members of the All-India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have demanded a direct route to martyr Sukhdev’s birthplace at Naughara Mohalla. The Trust members have said that the land acquisition process for the road from Chaura Bazaar to the martyr’s birthplace at Naughara Mohalla be completed before his birth anniversary on May 15.

The government has already initiated the process of acquiring the required land for the route, as per information.

Tribhuvan Thapar, one of the members of the Trust, has written to the DC regarding the importance of their demand. He said many people from around the world visit the ancestral house of the martyr every year but have difficulty in reaching the area because of a lack of direct connectivity.

“To acquire the required land to make a direct road to the martyr’s house from Chaura Bazaar, a rehabilitation and resettlement report has been prepared by the officials concerned. We want the report to be implemented as soon as possible,” Tribhuvan said.

He added: “It is our wish that a direct route to the martyr’s house be made available at the earliest. The birth anniversary of Shaheed Sukhdev will be celebrated on May 15. We request the district administration to prioritise the process of acquiring the land so that a foundation stone for the route can be placed by May 15.”

Last month, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu had also raised the matter in the Vidhan Sabha, requesting for direct access to the ancestral home of the martyr.