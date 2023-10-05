Try to boost popularity of Vadda Ghalughara memorial, officials told

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 4

The district administration has advised officials to take measures to boost the popularity of the Vadda Ghalughara memorial.

Elected representatives of civic bodies, lambardars and government personnel besides heads of educational institutions of the region have been asked to facilitate regular tours to the memorial.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the governing body of the Vadda Ghalughara Memorial Rohira, led by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi, had advised officials to focus on revamping the available facilities for visitors. Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik had been asked to coordinate with various educational institutes to organise excursion events to the memorial, he added.

