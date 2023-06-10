TSU activists threaten to launch protest

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 9

Office-bearers and activists of the Technical Services Union (TSU) have threatened to launch a protest in case their demands are not accepted without further delay.

The threat to launch the protest was given during a division-level meeting of the executive body held at the union office at Jawahar Nagar here on Wednesday.

The major demands cited by the union were the regularisation of 295 assistant linemen, appointed in 2019 after completion of probation; fixing full pay for them; restoration of rural area allowance and cancellation of transfer of Junior Engineer Chamkaur Singh of Lalton, allegedly done under political pressure.

Convener of the meeting Ashu Bains said office-bearers of various subdivisions led by Pritpal Singh had threatened to launch a struggle if their demands were not accepted and implemented immediately.

The Retirees Union led by Sukhcharan Jit Sharma announced its support to the TSU in their protest.