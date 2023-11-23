Tuition centres lacking parking spaces: Residents

Ludhiana, November 22

The members of the welfare association of the AX block in Model Town Extension have lodged a complaint with the MC Commissioner regarding unauthorised tuition centres within the residential area.

In their formal complaint, the association’s president highlighted the presence of numerous unauthorised tuition centres that lack parking facilities. He alleged that students attending classes at these centres often park their vehicles in the residential area, leading to traffic congestion. “This has become a serious problem over the past few years,” said a resident.

The association has called for the deployment of traffic police personnel in the AX block to address these traffic-related concerns.