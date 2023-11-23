Tuition centres lacking parking spaces: Residents

Ludhiana, November 22
The members of the welfare association of the AX block in Model Town Extension have lodged a complaint with the MC Commissioner regarding unauthorised tuition centres within the residential area.
In their formal complaint, the association’s president highlighted the presence of numerous unauthorised tuition centres that lack parking facilities. He alleged that students attending classes at these centres often park their vehicles in the residential area, leading to traffic congestion. “This has become a serious problem over the past few years,” said a resident.
The association has called for the deployment of traffic police personnel in the AX block to address these traffic-related concerns.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...