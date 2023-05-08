Tuition teacher beats Class II student, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday registered a case against a private tuition teacher, Pinder, for allegedly beating a Class II student in Jagraon.

The incident was reported by child’s mother Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Agwar Rara Chungi. The woman said her daughter, Lovepreet Kaur, started going to Pinder’s Taranvir Tuition Class Centre on May 2.

On Saturday when Lovepreet returned home from tuition in the evening, she was crying. Her face and body bore marks of injuries and beatings. On being asked about the reason for crying, she said her teacher, Pinder, had beaten her with a stick and slapped her on the face.

According to Lovepreet, when she tried to run from the class, the suspect again gave her beatings.

After the victim’s mother lodged a police complaint, the Jagraon police launched an investigation.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the man.

Investigating officer in the case ASI Atma Singh said after registering a case, further investigation had been launched. The suspect is yet to be arrested in the case.