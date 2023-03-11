Tuition teacher booked for attacking pupil

Ludhiana, March 10
The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against a tuition teacher on the charge of attacking a pupil.
The teacher has been identified as Simranjit Singh, a resident of Guru Angad Dev Colony. Complainant Raman Kumar, the father of the student, told the police that on March 8 evening, when his son returned home after attending his tuition class at the house of the teacher, he was looking upset and his forehead had a visible injury.
“When I asked the boy about the cause of the injury, initially he did not reveal anything as he was threatened by his teacher. When I asked again, he said when he was talking to his friend at the tuition centre, the teacher got angry and hit his forehead with a steel glass,” he alleged.
The complainant said later, he got a medical examination of his son conducted from a hospital and lodged a police complaint in this regard.
Investigating officer ASI Harbhajan Singh said a probe was initiated.
