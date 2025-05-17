Turban, ghungroos, grit: Local lad breaks stereotypes with passion

Taranjot defied all stereotypes and decided to not reel under societal pressures, when he picked up his ghungroos and followed his passion for the classical dance form—kathak. Ludhiana’s Taranjot was also the finalist in a reality show, ‘Dance Deewane Season 4’ where he won the adoration of many for his talent and grace.

Taranjot, who now aspires to become an international dancer, has walked a tough road. While people around him were busy dancing to the beats of the energetic bhangra, he chose kathak, known for its storytelling through intricate footwork, graceful movements and expressive facial expressions.

“People around me were not ready to accept the combination of a turban on the head and ghungroos in the feet. I received a lot of backlash and condemnation but without caring about the opinions of others, I continued following my passion and went on to become a finalist in Dance Deewane’s Season 4. That is when I saw the criticism gradually turn into praise. Though I never waited for people’s validation, the love I received felt good. I thought this might open a way for someone else like me,” he said.

Taranjot always had an interest in various art forms, like dancing, drawing, craft and modelling and would often participate in functions at his school. He said, following the herd mentality he, too, joined a bhangra class and was happy to learn the dance form. Until he saw his Guru, Pulkit Jain, perform kathak. He said that was the day he knew his calling for the dance form.

“I joined the kathak class and started learning it. I love kathak for its intricate footwork and graceful movements, captivating a blend of artistry and athleticism. It offers a unique cultural experience that connects you to Indian traditions and also provides a space for self-expression and creativity, allowing for a meditative and fulfilling experience,” said he.

Life was going as usual and out of nowhere Dance Deewane happened which became the turning point in his life. He said there was no looking back after that. “My parents have always supported me, but they want me to complete my academics before taking up dancing professionally,” said Taranjot, who is currently pursuing his graduation from SCD Government College.

“Do what you love. Follow your passion. Chase your dreams and success will follow you,” said Taranjot, while signing off.