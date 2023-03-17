Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Department of Student Welfare, CT University, organised turban tying competition. More than 70 participants from different cities of Punjab and students from CT University took part and showcased their expertise in tying the turban. Pardeep Singh Gehal, Sukhman Bilkhu, Lovepreet Kokri were the judges. Participants from different cities of Punjab. First position was bagged by Maninder Singh. Gurinder Singh and Rohitdeep Singh bagged the second and third position, respectively. CT University’s Vice Chancellor (off) Dr Satish congratulated the winners.

Extension lecture organised

An extension lecture was held at Partap College of Education, Ludhiana. Dr NR Sharma, Principal, Shaheed Udham Singh Panjab University Constituent College, Guru Har Sahai, attended the extension lecture and was welcomed by the college Director Prof Balwant Singh. College Principal Dr Manpreet Kaur thanked Dr NR Sharma for visiting Pratap College and sharing his ideas with the students.