Home / Ludhiana / Turban-tying competition marks Baisakhi celebrations in city

Turban-tying competition marks Baisakhi celebrations in city

It was a sight to behold as young children donned colourful turbans and walked through roads of Sarabha Nagar to mark International Dastar Diwas and Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) on Sunday. A dastar and dumala-tying competition was organsied at Gurdwara...
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:18 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Children take out a dastar march on Baisakhi in Ludhiana on Sunday. ASHWANI DHIMAN
It was a sight to behold as young children donned colourful turbans and walked through roads of Sarabha Nagar to mark International Dastar Diwas and Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) on Sunday.

A dastar and dumala-tying competition was organsied at Gurdwara Shree Guru Singh Sabha and it was followed by a dastar march, which passed through Church Road, outside the main market of Sarabha Nagar and back to the gurdwara.

The competition was held under different categories — four for dastar and in two for dumala— according to the age groups and participants were judged according to the time taken by them and the neatness in tying the dastar or dumala.

Harnoor Singh, Ekamjot Singh, Hargundeep Singh and Jaskaran Singh bagged the top-spots in the dastar-tying event, while Ranveer Singh and Japanpreet Singh won the first positions in the dumala event.

Explaining the difference between a dastar and dumala, Dr Gurpreet Singh, general secretary of the Gurdwara, said both were turbans, but the style of tying and shape was different. “Dastar is a general term for any turban worn by Sikhs, while a dumala is a specific style of tying, typically worn by baptised Sikhs. Dumalas are known for their round shape, often made with two layers of fabric, while dastars can be of various styles,” he said.

15-year-old Arshpreet, one of the participants said, “I could not win the competition as I exceeded the time limit for my category, but I am not discouraged by this and will practise and come back.”

10-year-old Gurnoor Singh shared how he was in awe of the Punjabi singer Diljit and he got motivation from him to tie a turban. “Sikhs have a unique identity and we should preserve this. Diljit has shown the world that a turbaned man can be famous and fashionable, too,” he said.

