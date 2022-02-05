Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 4

After the Assembly elections were announced in the state, party-hoppers came into play and even when strongly lobbying for the ticket from their respective parties, they had started sending feelers to other parties in case they were denied the party ticket.

While for the ruling Congress it was a one-way street as many aspirants of the party ticket bade goodbye and joined other political outfits, some of them embracing even their once bitter enemies. Other parties such as the SAD and the BJP also lost some of their stalwarts who were sulking over denial of party ticket.

Sitting Congress legislator from Ludhiana West and Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is facing open rebellion from two of his party colleagues and chairmen of boards – Krishan Bawa, contesting as an Independent, and Amarjit Singh Tikka, who has announced to oppose the official candidate. Yet another senior Congress leader, councillor and one-time president of the DCC Gurpreet Singh Gogi is also in the fray from the segment as an AAP candidate.

Similarly, six-time Congress legislator from Ludhiana North and former minister Rakesh Pandey is pitted againt another former party councillor Madan Lal Bagga, who had earlier joined the SAD and now contesting as an AAP candidate. Another turncoat Ripudaman Sharma, former deputy mayor, who quit the saffron party to join the SAD after being denied the ticket, has also thrown his hat from the segment. From Ludhiana Central, sitting Congress legislator Surinder Dawar is facing his own party leader Ashok Parashar Pappi, who has been fielded by AAP, while Congress legislator Sanjay Talwar, defending his Ludhiana East seat would have to battle it out against one-time DCC president Jagmohan Sharma, who had joined Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress but contesting as a BJP nominee under the seat-sharing arrangement.

Another party hopper Prem Mittal, a one-time Congress leader and former deputy mayor, who had joined the SAD in 2017 and had successfully contested the Mansa Assembly seat, has now jumped on the Captain’s bandwagon and is opposing sitting MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, president of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) in the Atam Nagar Assembly segment. Another former Congress halqa in-charge Kulwant Singh Sidhu from the AAP and Kamaljit Singh Karwal, formerly a close supporter of the LIP president, have also joined the electoral battle for the seat.