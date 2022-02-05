Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 4

After the Assembly elections were announced in the state, party-hoppers came into play and even when strongly lobbying for the ticket from their respective parties, they had started sending feelers to other parties in case they were denied the party ticket.

While for the ruling Congress it was a one-way street as many aspirants of the party ticket bade goodbye and joined other political outfits, some of them embracing even their once bitter enemies. Other parties such as the SAD and the BJP also lost some of their stalwarts who were sulking over denial of party ticket.

Sitting Congress legislator from Ludhiana West and Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is facing open rebellion from two of his party colleagues and chairmen of boards – Krishan Bawa, contesting as an Independent, and Amarjit Singh Tikka, who has announced to oppose the official candidate. Yet another senior Congress leader, councillor and one-time president of the DCC Gurpreet Singh Gogi is also in the fray from the segment as an AAP candidate.

Similarly, six-time Congress legislator from Ludhiana North and former minister Rakesh Pandey is pitted againt another former party councillor Madan Lal Bagga, who had earlier joined the SAD and now contesting as an AAP candidate. Another turncoat Ripudaman Sharma, former deputy mayor, who quit the saffron party to join the SAD after being denied the ticket, has also thrown his hat from the segment. From Ludhiana Central, sitting Congress legislator Surinder Dawar is facing his own party leader Ashok Parashar Pappi, who has been fielded by AAP, while Congress legislator Sanjay Talwar, defending his Ludhiana East seat would have to battle it out against one-time DCC president Jagmohan Sharma, who had joined Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress but contesting as a BJP nominee under the seat-sharing arrangement.

Another party hopper Prem Mittal, a one-time Congress leader and former deputy mayor, who had joined the SAD in 2017 and had successfully contested the Mansa Assembly seat, has now jumped on the Captain’s bandwagon and is opposing sitting MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, president of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) in the Atam Nagar Assembly segment. Another former Congress halqa in-charge Kulwant Singh Sidhu from the AAP and Kamaljit Singh Karwal, formerly a close supporter of the LIP president, have also joined the electoral battle for the seat.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

3
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

4
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

5
Nation

Businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

6
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

7
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

8
Entertainment

Porn case: SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra

9
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

10
Delhi

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Maximum women voters in West segment, lowest in South

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released