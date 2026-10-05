Two aides of gangster nabbed with pistol in Ludhiana

The Division No 8 police have arrested two Rajasthan residents for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm and working for gangster Harman Sandhu, who is suspected of being involved in an extortion network targeting businessmen and social media influencers.

The suspects have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Radhey Shyam Rawla, both residents of Rajasthan. The police have recovered a 9mm Glock pistol, 10 cartridges and a motorcycle from them. Sandhu, who is reportedly staying abroad, is yet to be arrested.

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The arrests were made during a police operation on Saturday after a team led by sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh conducted a routine patrolling in the area. Acting on information received from a source, the police learnt that the two men were carrying an illegal weapon and had stopped near an abandoned land close to the Mini-Secretariat.

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The police team reached the scene and apprehended the suspects before their escape from the area.

During preliminary questioning, the police learnt that the duo allegedly operated at the behest of Sandhu. Investigators suspect that they were being used to threaten potential targets and facilitate extortion.

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The police have also received information that the suspects were allegedly involved in firing incidents, targeting houses and offices of businessmen and social media influencers in Mohali and Chandigarh. The firing was allegedly intended to intimidate the victims and force them to pay extortion money.

The police have now included Sandhu as a suspect and are investigating his alleged role in the network. His whereabouts are being ascertained.

A case has been registered at the Division No 8 police station under Sections 111(1) and 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The suspects were produced before a ocal court on Sunday. The court remanded them in two-day police custody.