DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Two alumni reconnect with agri varsity’s B-school

Two alumni reconnect with agri varsity’s B-school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:46 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University, witnessed a heart-warming reunion as two esteemed alumni — Kuldeep Singh Grewal (1979-81 batch) and SPS Basra (1977-79 batch) — visited their old campus and rekindled cherished memories of their university days.

Advertisement

Hailing originally from Raikot and now settled in Canada, Grewal retired as a manager from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) after a distinguished career. Basra, who retired as Additional Director General (Western Seaboard), also brought with him a wealth of accomplishments and experiences gathered over decades of professional service. Their visit added pride and joy to the SBS corridors, reminding everyone of the legacy and global footprint of PAU’s alumni.

Advertisement

The two alumni fondly recounted stories from their hostel life, the camaraderie they shared, and the unforgettable canteen conversations that shaped their youth. Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director, School of Business Studies, apprised the visitors of the upcoming alumni meet scheduled for December 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts