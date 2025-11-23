Two alumni reconnect with agri varsity’s B-school

The School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University, witnessed a heart-warming reunion as two esteemed alumni — Kuldeep Singh Grewal (1979-81 batch) and SPS Basra (1977-79 batch) — visited their old campus and rekindled cherished memories of their university days.

Hailing originally from Raikot and now settled in Canada, Grewal retired as a manager from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) after a distinguished career. Basra, who retired as Additional Director General (Western Seaboard), also brought with him a wealth of accomplishments and experiences gathered over decades of professional service. Their visit added pride and joy to the SBS corridors, reminding everyone of the legacy and global footprint of PAU’s alumni.

The two alumni fondly recounted stories from their hostel life, the camaraderie they shared, and the unforgettable canteen conversations that shaped their youth. Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director, School of Business Studies, apprised the visitors of the upcoming alumni meet scheduled for December 3.