Two ambulances flagged off for treatment of stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Deputy Commissioner Surbhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, on Tuesday flagged off two ambulances for treatment of stray dogs in the district.

Addressing the gathering during the event organised by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), they said that the organisation had been formed with the vision of preventing cruelty to animals and providing medical treatment to injured/ sick animals, both large and small. They said that these two ambulances would benefit complete animal fraternity and help to save several animal deaths by ensuring prompt treatment besides timely controlling diseases.

They said as per a study, the district had 25,000 stray dogs, 8,000 stray cows, 5,000 horses, 8,000 cats and others. They pointed out that the aim of society was to ensure no animal die on roads of Ludhiana in want of treatment, ensuring dignity to animals and eliminating stray menace. They said that people could contact 24x7 helpline number 78370-18522 for treatment of any stray dog, cows and other treatment can be arranged by calling the helpline.

They said the complaints of animal cruelty were being addressed through this helpline number and appropriate action were being taken to reduce cruelty against animals in the district. The representatives of NGO in Ludhiana Pooja Jain and others were also present.