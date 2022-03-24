Two arrested for abduction, rape of minor girl

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 23

The Sadar police claims to have arrested two, out of four accused, booked in a case registered under Sections 363/366A/354 /376, IPC, and Section 4, POCSO Act, last year.

The accused were identified as Mansoor Ali of the Jalandhar area, the main accused, his father Meer Ali, Mohammad Yunas (brother-in-law of the main accused) and Jafar Ali.

The accused had allegedly abducted a minor girl of Malerkotla from the outskirts of Bhogiwal village. While Mansoor Ali had allegedly raped the victim for over three months other accomplice had facilitated him to exploit the girl forcibly against her wishes. The victim succeeded in freeing herself from illegal detention of the accused in the third week of February. The police nabbed Meer Ali and Mohammad Yunas when they had come to destroy some evidence in the region yesterday. —