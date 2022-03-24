Two arrested for abduction, rape of minor girl

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 23
The Sadar police claims to have arrested two, out of four accused, booked in a case registered under Sections 363/366A/354 /376, IPC, and Section 4, POCSO Act, last year.
The accused were identified as Mansoor Ali of the Jalandhar area, the main accused, his father Meer Ali, Mohammad Yunas (brother-in-law of the main accused) and Jafar Ali.
The accused had allegedly abducted a minor girl of Malerkotla from the outskirts of Bhogiwal village. While Mansoor Ali had allegedly raped the victim for over three months other accomplice had facilitated him to exploit the girl forcibly against her wishes. The victim succeeded in freeing herself from illegal detention of the accused in the third week of February. The police nabbed Meer Ali and Mohammad Yunas when they had come to destroy some evidence in the region yesterday. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7