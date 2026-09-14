Two arrested for bid to kidnap nine-year-old girl in Ludhiana

The police have arrested two persons who were allegedly caught by local residents while attempting to kidnap a nine-year-old girl. The girl’s maternal grandmother raised an alarm, following which people present at the spot cornered and apprehended the alleged kidnappers.

The grandmother alleged that the accused had come to kidnap the girl. Hearing the commotion, the girl’s mother, Anupriya, also came out of the house and, with the help of neighbours, apprehended the two accused.

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The accused were identified as Onkar Singh, a resident of Harkrishna Nagar in Shimlapuri, and Tejpal Singh, a resident of New Shimlapuri. During questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that they had been sent to kidnap the girl by her father, Amandeep Sharma, and grandfather, Hemraj Sharma. The police booked both of them in connection with the case. According to the police, the alleged kidnapping attempt was linked to a marital dispute between the girl’s parents.