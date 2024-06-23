Two arrested for carjacking

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

Ladhowal police have nabbed two accused who had robbing a car from a 19-year-old youth from Ladhowal bypass on Thursday evening. The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhbir Singh (31) of Jalandhar and Vinod Kumar (32) of Phillaur.

The ADCP concerned said, on June 20, when Sarthak Bansal of New Kitchlu Nagar was returning from Sutlej river he was cornered by four unknown armed persons. The accused after stealing the car, fled towards Food Park, Ladhowal.

After receiving information, during a search operation, the police noticed a car on Ladhowal bypass in which two persons were sitting. The personnel immediately cornered the car and the two accused were nabbed. The stolen car was also recovered. The police also seized a .32 bore pistol with nine live cartridges and one revolver with four live cartridges from the accused. Further questioning was on to inquire about two remaining accused at large.

