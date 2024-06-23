Two arrested for carjacking

Ludhiana, June 22
Ladhowal police have nabbed two accused who had robbing a car from a 19-year-old youth from Ladhowal bypass on Thursday evening. The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhbir Singh (31) of Jalandhar and Vinod Kumar (32) of Phillaur.
The ADCP concerned said, on June 20, when Sarthak Bansal of New Kitchlu Nagar was returning from Sutlej river he was cornered by four unknown armed persons. The accused after stealing the car, fled towards Food Park, Ladhowal.
After receiving information, during a search operation, the police noticed a car on Ladhowal bypass in which two persons were sitting. The personnel immediately cornered the car and the two accused were nabbed. The stolen car was also recovered. The police also seized a .32 bore pistol with nine live cartridges and one revolver with four live cartridges from the accused. Further questioning was on to inquire about two remaining accused at large.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup
Using the slower balls smartly on a difficult batting wicket...
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker
He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...