Two arrested for gambling

Ludhiana, October 11
The police arrested two persons, identified as Balwant Singh of Chhawni Mohalla, and Sunil Kumar of Kheri Jhameri village, on Monday from Raikhy Chowk under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act.
The police said Rs 4,200 and one pack of cards were recovered from the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent