Two arrested for gambling

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 11

The police arrested two persons, identified as Balwant Singh of Chhawni Mohalla, and Sunil Kumar of Kheri Jhameri village, on Monday from Raikhy Chowk under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act.

The police said Rs 4,200 and one pack of cards were recovered from the spot.