Two arrested for gambling in Phagwara

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested Navdeep, alias Bawa, a resident of Khuram Pur locality, and Satnam Chand, a resident of Mohalla Rehman Pura, Nakodar, for gambling. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the suspects were indulging in selling betting slips at the bus stand under the cover of Punjab state lotteries. They had no licence and were thus cheating residents. The IO said a case had been registered against the duo. A sum of Rs 20,610, a mobile phone among other items were recovered from them.
