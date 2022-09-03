Two arrested for Nihang's murder near Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 2

The police claims to have arrested two Nihangs, accused of murdering another Nihang staying in a hut, near Doraha, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police have taken the accused on remand for interrogation.

The DSP, Payal, Harsimrat Chettra, said two Nihangs identified a Amandeep Singh, alias Gora, of Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Kuldeep Singh of Fatehpur in Khanna had been arrested for the alleged murder of another Nihang identified as Gurmail Singh, who was staying in a hut, near Doraha, for the past seven years.

The accused were nabbed from service lane, near Gurdwara Attarsar Sahib, Doraha, the DSP said.

The accused had come to Gurmail on August 31 and remained with him throughout the day, the DSP added. As it began to get dark, Gurmail insisted that they should leave while the accused wanted to stay back, the DSP said. The accused entered into heated arguments with Gurmail and killed him with sharp weapons, the DSP added. The accused ran away after committing the crime, the DSP said.

After receiving information, the police scanned footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area and concluded that the culprits had not gone far away and were hiding in a nearby place, the DSP added. Soon, the accused were nabbed after laying a trap, the DSP said.