2 arrested for planning ‘targeted killing’ in Ludhiana

Two Ludhiana-based persons with Khalistani links who were allegedly planning a targeted killing on the directions of foreign-based handlers have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

They had conducted recce of government and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of the conspiracy, they said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the duo were in contact with UK and Germany-based handlers associated with the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and its hardline extremist ideology, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“In a major intelligence-led operation, State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, in coordination with Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, apprehends two Ludhiana-based accused who were planning a targeted killing on the directions of foreign-based handlers and recovers one 9 mm pistol along with 5 live cartridges,” the DGP said in the post.

They had conducted recce of government offices in the city and were tasked with gathering inputs and conducting groundwork related to a few more identified individuals, he said.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station, SSOC, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway to uncover forward and backward linkages, DGP said.