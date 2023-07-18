Two arrested for snatching, 12 mobile phones, weapon recovered

Ludhiana, July 17
A day after the mobile phone of a cyclist was snatched, the police claimed to have arrested two persons in the case. The police further claimed that 12 mobiles and a sharp weapon have been recovered from the suspects.
They have been identified as Kamal Kumar of GK Estate, Bhamian Kalan, and Deepak Kumar, a native of Kanpur, currently staying at the Ludhiana railway station.
Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of New Madhopuri, had on Sunday complained to the police that when he along with his friend were cycling towards Kashmir Nagar, two miscreants snatched his mobile by brandishing a sharp weapon and fled the scene.
A case under Sections 379B (2) and 34 of the IPC has been registered against him at the Division Number 3 police station.
SHO Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor said the suspects had snatched the mobiles from different locations. Further investigation in the case was underway.
