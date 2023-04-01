Two arrested for snatching

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in multiple snatching incidents. The suspects have been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Raju Colony, and Joginderpal Ferozpuria, a resident of Sutantar Nagar in Ludhiana. As per the police, the suspects are drug addicts. Two mobile phones, a sharp weapon, one scooter, and one motorcycle were seized from them. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC at Tibba Police Station, Ludhiana. TNS

ASi caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Jalandhar: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed an ASI Balwinder Singh, posted at police station, Tibba, Ludhiana city, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The complainant, Dr Arun Behal, a resident of Raju Colony, had approached the economic offences wing of the VB and alleged that the accused demanded Rs 10,000 bribe to help him in getting bail in a police case. A trap was laid and the accused police official was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.