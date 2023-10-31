Two arrested for snatching

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in snatching incidents. The police said they had seized a motorcycle, four mobile phones and two sharp weapons from the duo, Yasdev from Kalgidhar Mohalla and Charanpreet Singh Channi from Ishar Nagar.

Another suspect, Robin, alias Raja, hailing from Shimlapuri, is currently evading arrest, according to the police authorities.

Previously, a complaint was lodged by Bal Krishan Parkash of Ram Nagar Mundian, who said he was assaulted by three men wielding a sharp weapon while he was walking towards Focal Point, Phase VIII, on the morning of October 28. The assailants had snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene. Subsequently, following an investigation, the suspects were apprehended.

SI Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects. He said one motorcycle, four mobile phones and two sharp weapons were recovered from them. He said the efforts were being made to arrest Robin.

A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of IPC at the Focal police station.