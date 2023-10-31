Two arrested for snatching

Ludhiana, October 30
Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in snatching incidents. The police said they had seized a motorcycle, four mobile phones and two sharp weapons from the duo, Yasdev from Kalgidhar Mohalla and Charanpreet Singh Channi from Ishar Nagar.
Another suspect, Robin, alias Raja, hailing from Shimlapuri, is currently evading arrest, according to the police authorities.
Previously, a complaint was lodged by Bal Krishan Parkash of Ram Nagar Mundian, who said he was assaulted by three men wielding a sharp weapon while he was walking towards Focal Point, Phase VIII, on the morning of October 28. The assailants had snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene. Subsequently, following an investigation, the suspects were apprehended.
SI Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects. He said one motorcycle, four mobile phones and two sharp weapons were recovered from them. He said the efforts were being made to arrest Robin.
A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of IPC at the Focal police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...