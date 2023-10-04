Two arrested for snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

Two persons have been arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman near Rakh Bagh here.

The complainant, Rajni Kareer (58), a resident of Mall Road, reported that while she was heading to Rakh Bagh for an evening walk on Monday, two men riding a motorcycle approached her from the rear and snatched her iPhone. Following the incident, the miscreants managed to flee the scene but they were traced through the motorcycle’s registration number later.

The suspects have been identified as Ashu, a resident of New Basant Vihar on Noorwala Road, and Sajan Kumar, residing in Ahata Mohammed Tayar near CMC Chowk.

A case has been registered at the Division Number 8 police station under Sections 379-B (2), 34 and 411 of the IPC. The police claimed to have recovered the mobile phone and the motorcycle from the suspects.