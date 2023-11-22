Two arrested for snatching mobile

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 21

The Ahmedgarh city police claimed to have nabbed two members of a gang of snatchers who had snatched a mobile from the owner of an auto workshop on Chhappar Road on Sunday evening.

Mohammad Asif of Ajimpura Mohalla, Malerkotla, and Mohammad Azim of Julahian Wala Mohalla, Sirhindi Gate, Malerkotla, were arrested by police officials, supervised by SHO (City) Sukhwinder Singh, from different places.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said Gagandeep Singh of Gurdwara Bhai Vir Singh Mohalla had lodged an FIR regarding a snatching incident that occurred at his workshop on Sunday. The duo had come on a motorcycle and snatched his mobile after assaulting him.

