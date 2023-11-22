Two arrested for snatching mobile

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 21
The Ahmedgarh city police claimed to have nabbed two members of a gang of snatchers who had snatched a mobile from the owner of an auto workshop on Chhappar Road on Sunday evening.
Mohammad Asif of Ajimpura Mohalla, Malerkotla, and Mohammad Azim of Julahian Wala Mohalla, Sirhindi Gate, Malerkotla, were arrested by police officials, supervised by SHO (City) Sukhwinder Singh, from different places.
Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said Gagandeep Singh of Gurdwara Bhai Vir Singh Mohalla had lodged an FIR regarding a snatching incident that occurred at his workshop on Sunday. The duo had come on a motorcycle and snatched his mobile after assaulting him.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...