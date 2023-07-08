Two arrested for stealing scrap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 7

The Focal Point police today arrested two persons involved in stealing scrap.

The accused have been identified as Sahib Singh of Noorwala and Anil Parshad of Focal Point. The police also recovered 75 kg scrap, an Activa scooter and a truck from the possession of the accused.

SHO Amandeep Singh Brar said on May 6, one Amit Dhawan had lodged a complaint with the police that some miscreants had been stealing scrap from his factory ‘Vardhman Special Steel Factory’ in Neechi Mangli and a large quantity of scrap had been stolen from the unit.

SHO Brar added that when the police began a probe, the two accused were identified and arrested by the police.

The police would seek police remand of the accused for further questioning so that their involvement in past incidents of thefts can be verified.

So far no past criminal record of the accused has come to light, the police said.