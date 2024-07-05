Two arrested for theft

Ludhiana, July 4
The police claimed to have solved the Rs 35 lakh theft case with the arrest of two accused Sumit, alias Tyagi, a resident of Basto Jodhewal, and Satyam, a resident of Jodhewal.
The incident occurred near Doorja Enterprises, Radha Soami Satsang Ghar, Tibba Road, on July 2. The police cracked the case within 24 hours with the arrest of the two accused while two more involved in the case, including Vivek and Vipan, alias Tota, are still absconding.
An amount of Rs 35 lakh was recovered from the accused. The investigation was on in the case and the accused were sent to three-day police remand.
