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Home / Ludhiana / Two arrested in snatching case; 8 phones, four vehicles recovered

Two arrested in snatching case; 8 phones, four vehicles recovered

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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The Salem Tabri police have cracked a snatching case within 24 hours by arresting two accused and recovering a large number of items. The arrested persons have been identified as Inderjit Singh of Kehar Singh Nagar, Haibowal, and Khush Mohammad of Balloke, near Bijli Ghar, Haibowal, Ludhiana.

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According to the police, around 6 am on May 23, Lekh Raj, a retired inspector from Punjab Roadways and a resident of Amaltas Enclave, Bhattian, Ludhiana, was out for a morning walk and going towards Kasabad village when two youths on a scooter approached him. They snatched his mobile phone and forcibly obtained the password to withdraw Rs 4,500 from his account.

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Both accused were arrested on May 24 from the backside of Metro Store, Bhattian.

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The police recovered the victim’s phone along with seven other mobile phones, one iron sickle and the scooter used in the crime. After the questioning of the accused, three more motorcycles were recovered, taking the total number of stolen vehicles recovered to four.

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