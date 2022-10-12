Two arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police arrested a man, identified as Ram Parkash of Manna Singh Nagar in Chhawni Mohalla, on the charge of smuggling ganja on Monday. A police patrol party stopped the person on suspicion and during search, 450 gm of ganja (cannabis) was seized from his possession. A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. In another incident, the police arrested a man, identified as Akhil Sabharwal of Ghati Mohalla, and during search, 120 gm of heroin was seized from his possession. A case under Sections 21,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

55-year-old Man dies of swine flu

Ludhiana: One person lost his life due to swine flu on Tuesday. The patient was a 55-year-old man from Tarsem Nagar. He was admitted to the DMCH here. A total of 11 persons have succumbed to the disease in the district this season so far. Swine flu is a droplet infection and it can spread from person to person. Those having flu should avoid going to crowded places. TNS

Man held with 10 bottles of liquor

Ludhiana: Manjit Singh, a resident of Abdullapur Basti, Main Road, was arrested on a tip-off while he was waiting for customers at his residence. Search of the premises led to the seizure of 10 bottles of rum. The suspect was charged under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act.