Two arrested with 2 stolen scooters, four motorcycles

Ludhiana, October 30
Two persons have been apprehended for allegedly stealing or snatching two-wheelers in different parts of the city. As per police officials, the suspects are affiliated with a gang specialised in vehicle thefts. The police claimed to have seized four motorcycles, two scooters and one LED TV from their possession.
They have been identified as Ishwar Singh and Rajat Kumar, residents of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, here. In response to a statement provided by SI Bachitar Singh, an FIR has been lodged against them at the Shimlapuri police station on Sunday.
Bachitar Singh said the suspects were apprehended on Tedi Road in Shimlapuri while riding a scooter with a fake registration plate.
He said they were involved in various theft and snatching cases. They used to target vehicles parked outside residences and intimidate commuters, forcing to hand over their two-wheelers to them.
Subsequently, they would allegedly resell the vehicles to others. The police said both of them had previously faced FIRs in separate theft cases.
