Two arrested with 243-kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

The Khanna police yesterday nabbed two persons and recovered 243-kg poppy husk from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh and Bant Singh, both residents of Machhiwara Sahib.

The investigating officer said the police had laid a naka on Samrala Road where a truck was stopped for checking on suspicion.

During the checking, nine bags of poppy husk weighing 27-kg each and hidden beneath bags containing cattle feed were found. The suspects were then arrested.

The inspector said the truck driver had loaded cattle feed in the truck from Indore and mixed bags of poppy husk in the same. A case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused.