Two arrested with 25 rolls of Chinese string

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

The Division Number 4 police station arrested two persons and seized 25 rolls of Chinese string from them.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit of Maliganj and Rahul of Nanda Nagar. A case under various sections of the IPC, Wildlife Protection Act and Environment Act was registered.

ASI Sita Ram said a tip-off was received that the suspects were on the way to deliver a huge quantity of plastic string to their clients.

The suspects were sitting near Daresi Ground where their clients had to come to receive the consignment of Chinese string but timely raid by the police led to the arrest of the suspects.

The police said the nabbed suspects were into the illegal trade for the past sometime as they were lured by some big suppliers into the profession.

The Ludhiana police had recently also roped in child artistes in a special campaign launched against the deadly string. Artistes along with police officials shot a small video to motivate the people about the risk involved in using the deadly string.