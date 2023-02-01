Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 31

The CIA and the anti-narcotics wing of the city police today nabbed two persons and recovered 250 gm of heroin from their possession in two separate cases.

In the first case, the CIA team, led by its in-charge inspector Beant Juneja, nabbed a man and seized 200 gm of heroin from him. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Sanju (28), of Zira. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Inspector Juneja in a statement issued said the police party was present on the Chandigarh road to keep a tab over smugglers where on suspicion the pedestrian was stopped for checking. During frisking, 200-gm heroin was seized from his possession.

He said during preliminary questioning, the suspect admitted that he was into the smuggling trade for the past around eight months and he had entered into the illegal trade to become rich in a short time.

The smuggler runs a cars spare parts shop in Zira. He also has a criminal past as two cases of opium and heroin smuggling were also registered against him in the past by the Fazilka and Ferozepur police and after coming out on bail in July 2021, he again started the trade, Juneja said.

In the other incident, the anti-narcotics cell arrested Gaurav Batra of the Rahon road area and seized 50 gm of heroin and Rs 10,000 drug money from him. SI Tamanna Devi said the suspect was nabbed from Sunder Nagar and after registering a case under the NDPS Act, further probe was launched in the case.