Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The Khanna police arrested two persons and seized 30 kg of poppy husk from their possession in two separate cases.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal on Monday shared the information regarding the arrest of the accused. He said a man carrying a bag on his head was coming from Khamano side on foot when he was stopped on suspicion for checking near Hedon police post.

The police claimed to have found 15 kg of poppy husk in the bag. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar Rai, alias Brijesh Kumar, of Bihar was arrested. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Samrala police station against the accused on Sunday. A case under NDPS Act was earlier registered against him in 2018.

In another case, the Samrala police nabbed a man, identified as Raj Kumar Shah. The police said the accused was coming from Khamano side carrying a plastic bag on his head. When he was stopped for checking near Hedon, 15-kg poppy husk was seized from the bag.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused on Sunday. A case was earlier registered against him in June 2022.