Two arrested with 34 boxes of illicit liquor at Ludhiana's Janta Nagar

Ludhiana, August 28
The Crime Branch-2 of the Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 34 boxes of illicit liquor from them.
The accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh, alias Sonu (40), and Rajesh Kumar Bhollu (52), both residents of Janta Nagar.
Crime Branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said a tip-off was received that the two persons were into the liquor smuggling trade and had taken a room on rent at Janta Nagar where they had kept a huge stock of illicit liquor.
Inspector Juneja said Inderjit was also arrested by the Shimlapuri police in 2021 for liquor smuggling while Rajesh was arrested on liquor and drug smuggling charges in 2018. Both had later come out on bail. However, they had again started the illegal trade.
The inspector said the police remand of the two would be sought for further interrogation so that entire supply line of liquor smuggling could be busted.
Meanwhile, the DCP (Crime), Varinderpal Singh Brar, said the police adopts zero tolerance against drug and liquor smuggling and strict action would be taken against miscreants involved in the illegal trade.
