Two arrested with 6-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The crime investigation agency of Jagraon Police arrested two persons in separate cases for their alleged involvement in drug peddling. The police have recovered 6 kg of opium from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, alias Geeti, of Vandala Nau Bomb in Ferozepur and Mann Singh of Shahkot in Jalandhar.

Navdeep Singh, Inspector, CIA, Jagraon, said the team arrested Gurjeet Singh and recovered 5 kg of opium from his possession. His trailer has also been impounded. A case under sections of the NDPS Act has been registered.

In another case, ASI Resham Singh said a man identified as, Mann Singh, has been arrested after 1 kg of opium was recovered from him. His car has been impounded too.