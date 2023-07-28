Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 27

The Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Maninder Singh, alias Prince, of Adarsh Colony and Sajan, alias Giani, of Dhillon Nagar.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that Inspector Amritpal Singh had received a tip-off that the duo were on the way to supply heroin to their clients. The police laid a naka on the Lohara road where the motorcycle of the suspects was stopped for checking. During their frisking, 100 gm of heroin was seized.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them and their police remand was being sought from court to bust the entire drug supply line.

The ADCP said the police had launched a special campaign against drugs under which this recovery was made possible.