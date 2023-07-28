Two arrested with heroin

Ludhiana, July 27
The Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Maninder Singh, alias Prince, of Adarsh Colony and Sajan, alias Giani, of Dhillon Nagar.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that Inspector Amritpal Singh had received a tip-off that the duo were on the way to supply heroin to their clients. The police laid a naka on the Lohara road where the motorcycle of the suspects was stopped for checking. During their frisking, 100 gm of heroin was seized.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them and their police remand was being sought from court to bust the entire drug supply line.
The ADCP said the police had launched a special campaign against drugs under which this recovery was made possible.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street
Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India
Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals
It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...