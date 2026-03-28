Two nabbed with illegal weapons in Khanna

The Khanna police arrested two persons with illegal weapons and cartridges. The police seized one .32 bore countrymade pistol with two empty magazines and 13 cartridges and a .315 bore rifle with six cartridges from the suspects.

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Interestingly, one of the suspects was possessing licensed firearm but its licence was issued by the UP Government. He was not possessing pan-India licence. As per rules, even if a person is having a licensed arm and if the licence is not pan-India, the arm can only be possessed in the state where the licence was issued and carrying the arm in any other state will be considered illegal and liable to be seized with the registration of an FIR.

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Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, said a special operation was launched to take action against gangsters and other anti-social elements. During the operation, a police team, led by Pawanjit, SP (I); Mohit Kumar Singla, DSP (I); inspector Hardeep Singh; SHO, City-2 police station, Khanna; arrested two suspects with weapons.

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Dr Ahluwalia said on March 26, a police team was checking suspicious vehicles on the Delhi-Ludhiana road near Pristine Mall, GT Road, Khanna, when a tip-off was received that Abhay Pratap Singh of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Jagvir Singh, also a resident of UP, were coming towards Khanna from Delhi in their car. After intercepting the vehicle, the suspects were arrested.

The SSP revealed that during the interrogation of Abhay, it came to light that his divorce case with his wife was going on due to which he was carrying an illegal weapon. Jagvir’s licensed weapon was seized as he did not have any pan-India licence.

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The Khanna SHO said criminal records of the suspects were being verified.