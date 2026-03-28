icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Two nabbed with illegal weapons in Khanna

Two nabbed with illegal weapons in Khanna

Licence of gun carried by one of suspects, issued in UP, lacks pan-India permit

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:20 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The suspects in Khanna police custody on Friday.
Advertisement

The Khanna police arrested two persons with illegal weapons and cartridges. The police seized one .32 bore countrymade pistol with two empty magazines and 13 cartridges and a .315 bore rifle with six cartridges from the suspects.

Advertisement

Interestingly, one of the suspects was possessing licensed firearm but its licence was issued by the UP Government. He was not possessing pan-India licence. As per rules, even if a person is having a licensed arm and if the licence is not pan-India, the arm can only be possessed in the state where the licence was issued and carrying the arm in any other state will be considered illegal and liable to be seized with the registration of an FIR.

Advertisement

Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, said a special operation was launched to take action against gangsters and other anti-social elements. During the operation, a police team, led by Pawanjit, SP (I); Mohit Kumar Singla, DSP (I); inspector Hardeep Singh; SHO, City-2 police station, Khanna; arrested two suspects with weapons.

Advertisement

Dr Ahluwalia said on March 26, a police team was checking suspicious vehicles on the Delhi-Ludhiana road near Pristine Mall, GT Road, Khanna, when a tip-off was received that Abhay Pratap Singh of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Jagvir Singh, also a resident of UP, were coming towards Khanna from Delhi in their car. After intercepting the vehicle, the suspects were arrested.

The SSP revealed that during the interrogation of Abhay, it came to light that his divorce case with his wife was going on due to which he was carrying an illegal weapon. Jagvir’s licensed weapon was seized as he did not have any pan-India licence.

Advertisement

The Khanna SHO said criminal records of the suspects were being verified.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts