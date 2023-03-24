Two arrested with intoxicants

Raikot, March 23
The police claimed to have arrested Ramesh Kumar of Hargobind Nagar Sadhar and Deepak Kumar of Barnala for supplying drugs and narcotics.
As many as 250 habit-forming tablets, a China-made toy pistol, two cartridges and a Maruti Alto K10 car, which was used in the crime, were seized from the duo who were nabbed from Halwara Drain Bridge yesterday.
Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Bains said the police had received a tip-off about their illegal activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...