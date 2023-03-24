Two arrested with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 23

The police claimed to have arrested Ramesh Kumar of Hargobind Nagar Sadhar and Deepak Kumar of Barnala for supplying drugs and narcotics.

As many as 250 habit-forming tablets, a China-made toy pistol, two cartridges and a Maruti Alto K10 car, which was used in the crime, were seized from the duo who were nabbed from Halwara Drain Bridge yesterday.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Bains said the police had received a tip-off about their illegal activities.