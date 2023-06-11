Two arrested with stolen motorcycles

Ludhiana, June 10
The police arrested two persons allegedly involved in motorcycle thefts. According to the police, two stolen motorcycles without number plates were seized from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Avtar Singh and Satnam Singh. Sub-Inspector Dawinder Singh said the accused were nabbed near Bajra village when they were on their way to sell the stolen motorcycles.
