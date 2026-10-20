Two ASIs suspended by Malerkotla SSP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

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Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh has suspended Jodepul police chowki in-charge ASI Gurjant Singh (No. 2521/Sangrur) and ASI Bhinder Singh (No. 2512/Sangrur) with immediate effect for alleged dereliction of duty.

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The SSP said negligence in the discharge of duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances in the Malerkotla district police. He directed all police officers and personnel to perform their duty with utmost integrity and accountability. He further warned that strict departmental action would continue against any official found negligent in the performance of duties.