Two atheletes leave for Khelo India Para Games

Ludhiana, December 9
Para athletes Subham Wadhwa and Gurmeet Singh were given a warm send-off by the officials at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre as they left for the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games, which will be held in Delhi from December 10 to 17. Centre in-charge Rupinder Singh Solanki said the games are being held to encourage para-athletes. Parvesh Chander Sharma, a gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games (weightlifter), was felicitated during the event, along with Amritpal Singh and Navjot Kaur.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains
13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...