Two atheletes leave for Khelo India Para Games

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 9

Para athletes Subham Wadhwa and Gurmeet Singh were given a warm send-off by the officials at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre as they left for the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games, which will be held in Delhi from December 10 to 17. Centre in-charge Rupinder Singh Solanki said the games are being held to encourage para-athletes. Parvesh Chander Sharma, a gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games (weightlifter), was felicitated during the event, along with Amritpal Singh and Navjot Kaur.