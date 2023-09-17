Two attempt to disrobe women bouncers, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

The Samrala police today arrested two persons who attempted to disrobe two women bouncers.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Kartar Singh, both residents of Bajigar Basti.

Complainant, a resident of Doraha, told the police that on September 12 she along with her friend had gone for bouncer duty at SBS Nagar. When they were returning home and standing at Samrala Chowk, the above said suspects came in Alto car number (PB10VH4433) and started passing obscene comments. They tried to disrobe them on the road. They even also threatened to kill.

The police arrested the suspects and also impounded their Alto car.