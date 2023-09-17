Two attempt to disrobe women bouncers, held

Ludhiana, September 16
The Samrala police today arrested two persons who attempted to disrobe two women bouncers.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Kartar Singh, both residents of Bajigar Basti.
Complainant, a resident of Doraha, told the police that on September 12 she along with her friend had gone for bouncer duty at SBS Nagar. When they were returning home and standing at Samrala Chowk, the above said suspects came in Alto car number (PB10VH4433) and started passing obscene comments. They tried to disrobe them on the road. They even also threatened to kill.
The police arrested the suspects and also impounded their Alto car.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing
Says similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime min...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Nation bids adieu to old Parliament as PM Narendra Modi salutes Nehru, Shastri, other ex-PMs
Divide blurs briefly as Congress lauds Vajpayee | Special se...