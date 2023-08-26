Two bikers killed in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

Two motorcyclists lost their lives in separate incidents.

In a tragic road mishap, a motorcyclist died while a pillion rider suffered serious injuries after one of the the tyres of the motorcycle burst and the bike crashed into the roadside railing on the national highway in Khanna.

The man who was riding the bike fell into a drain after the collision while the person riding pillion fell on the road facing serious injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak of the Gaushala road area in Khanna.

Four friends from Khanna on two motorcycles had gone to pay obeisance at Dera Baba Murad Shah in Nakodar on Thursday. While they were returning to Khanna, near Dahedu, this morning one of the tyre of the motorcycle being driven by Deepak burst. The youth riding pillion fell onto the service lane, while Deepak fell into the drain.

Deepak’s injured friend said passers-by made efforts to save Deepak when he fell into the drain. They took him out and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was pursuing BBA at Gulzar College.

In the other incident, a motorcyclist was hit by a rashly driven truck near the Gill canal on Thursday. He died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Jatinder Singh (19) of Shimlapuri.

Complainant Sukhwinder Singh told the police that his nephew Jatinder sells flex wallpapers. On August 24, Jatinder along with his friend Gurbachan Singh of Gill Colony, Lohara, was heading towards his home on a TVS Jupiter scooter (bearing registration No. PB 10 GP 4588). When they reached near the Gill canal, a rashly driven truck rammed into their motorcycle.

His nephew died on the spot due to severe head injuries while the deceased’s friend suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

ASI Kulbir Singh said after registering a case against the unidentified truck driver, CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the truck.